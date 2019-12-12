Got old gasoline, batteries, tires, cables or cans of paint lying around? Saturday’s the day to ditch them — safely and free of charge.
Republic Services is hosting their annual Household Hazardous Waste Event on Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the City Maintenance Yard, located at 900 London Bridge Road. Lake Havasu City residents are invited to bring hazardous waste items
“It’s a great event and partnership between Republic Services and the city,” Republic Services General Manager Matt Kross said. “The goal is to get all potential hazardous wastes out of people’s houses and garages.”
Collecting old gasoline or flammable paint-related materials, for example, reduces the risk of a fire spreading or worsening if it were to break out in one’s garage. The collection efforts also keep waste out of the city’s landfills and residential recycling or trash bins.
Last year’s event was a great success, according to Kross. It was the first time a hazardous waste collection event had been held in years, so he believes there was a backlog of materials waiting to be properly disposed of.
“We ended up having to stay open an hour longer,” he said. “We also had to put a maximum on items this year.”
Kross reminds residents to bring their ID or latest electric bill to prove their residency upon arriving. No waste that can be recycled or disposed of normally will be accepted.
Acceptable items
Paint (15 gallons max): Oil or latex paints, stains, varnishes, solvents, thinners adhesives
Automotive parts: filters, car batteries, tires (max of 3, off rim only), oily rags or debris, oily dirt
Automotive fluids (20 gallons max): motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, oily water
Other chemicals: flammable liquids and aerosol cans (no pesticides)
Fluorescent tubes: tubes, bulbs and other mercury-containing lamps (not broken)
Batteries: AA, AAA, C and D cells and button batteries
E-Waste (Max 5 items): TVs, computers, monitors, DVD players, CPUs, hard drives, VCRs, fax machines, laptops, telephones, cables/cords, printers, microwaves, computer mouse, shredders, radios
Unacceptable items
Pesticides
Poisons
Appliances
Corrosives
Medical waste
Pharmaceuticals
Broken lights
Construction debris
