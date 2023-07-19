A commercial and housing development near Rotary Park got an important green light on Wednesday.

The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change for a section of land near 115 Park Avenue and State Route 95 during a meeting Wednesday morning. 

5
1
0
0
14

Tags

(6) comments

Chief Simononedog
Boyd E. Spooner III

I'm hoping it's a Long John Silvers going in or Popeye's Chicken.

Report Add Reply
Chief Simononedog
Boyd E. Spooner III

...another welcome place close to the park to eat.

Report Add Reply
shutthe frontdoor

Was there any doubt this wet dream with code waivers would be approved and passed on to the city council? What happened to the concerns regarding the river and mountain views from the 95? The Queens Bay condos, the hotels and now this folly with a code height waiver leads one to question having a building code!

Report Add Reply
NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

Obviously you don’t have concerns or you would’ve been at the meeting and stated such concerns…

Not one person spoke in opposition of the project…

Report Add Reply
shutthe frontdoor

Obviously, I do have concerns! I have attended and voiced concerns on past city debacles and guess what? You might as well yell into a strong wind or shovel doo-doo against the tide. The city council reserves any and all comments and very, very rarely says "no" in any follow-up! This folly of retail/residential and a food combo is just another disaster waiting to happen. Parking and building height are main concerns and as a minimum should have been addressed that is why waivers are requested and the code remains unenforceable!

Report Add Reply
NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

I do agree with some of the points you made…

Have you tried to serve on the p&z or city council or have you just thrown your hands up in surrender?

Report

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.