A plan to build a 136 unit manufactured housing development with large garages just south of The Shops at Lake Havasu was supported by the Planning and Zoning Commission during its meeting Wednesday. But commissioners did express some doubts about whether the proposed development would end up addressing workforce housing issues in Havasu.
After hearing developer Yenomom Havasu’s plans for a gated community on 17.91 acres of property at 40 Retail Center Blvd. -- just south of The Shops and west of Home Depot -- the commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the Redlands, California-based company’s request for a minor amendment to the general plan. Commissioner Don Bergen cast the dissenting vote.
The amendment would change the property’s designation on the city’s future land use map from “employment” to “medium density residential.” The commission’s recommendation of approval will be forwarded to the City Council, which is scheduled to hold another public hearing on the issue at its Feb. 22 meeting, where the council will make a final decision about the amendment.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris noted that if the general plan is amended, the applicant will need to go through the city’s rezone process in order to build the housing development on the lot - which is currently zoned as general commercial.
Commissioner Chad Nelson said he is in favor of opening up the land for residential development, even as he expressed skepticism that the houses would end up being “affordable.”
“I’m looking at this as a good thing where we can create some residential space,” Nelson said. “I just don’t want it to come from planning and zoning that we are pushing this as affordable - because we don’t know what it is yet.”
Chris Stark, with Yenomom Havasu, told the commission that the goal of the development is to create workforce housing. He said the 136 residential units will consist of manufactured homes with 700 square foot two bed, two bath homes and 900 square foot three bed, two bath homes. Each home will be set up in a duplex, with every unit including a 1,000 square foot garage that will share a wall with the neighboring garage. The living spaces will be situated on opposite ends of the duplex.
Stark said the development will be targeting people looking for a smaller home that they can afford, but who still have toys like boats or off road vehicles and need somewhere to store them.
“This looks like an awesome project,” Nelson said. “Most people that live here and recreate have toys, so the need for the garage is huge for Lake Havasu City. I’m afraid of calling this affordable housing, because we don’t know what the pricing is yet.”
Stark told the commission that the current plan is to aim for home prices in the high $200,000s or low $300,000s.
Commissioner Suzannah Ballard said she is concerned that small living spaces with lots of storage will appeal more to people looking for a second home, rather than serving full time residents. She asked if the community’s homeowner’s association would place restrictions on renting the houses for less than 30 days.
“We haven’t explored that option,” Stark said. “We are kind of in a phase of making sure this is something we can proceed forward with. But that is something we can definitely entertain.”
Stark also noted that their property on Retail Boulevard will soon be surrounded by storage unit developments to the north, south, and east. He said his original plan for the property was also storage, but ultimately decided to try going the residential route first.
“My intention was to go that route,” he said. “But in looking back and seeing what the needs of Havasu are, I really feel like this will be much more of a benefit to Lake Havasu City.”
Bergen said he opposed the minor amendment because he is concerned that the development will ultimately fill up with people purchasing second homes, rather than in the hands of permanent residents.
Diaz said he felt this is a step in the right direction, but the city needs to figure out how it can encourage such developments being purchased as workforce housing, rather than investment properties or second homes.
Nelson noted that those details are up to the developer, and said there is only so much power a developer has in selecting its clientele in light of federal fair housing laws.
“I would recommend the developers look into the fair housing rules and see how they can offer this to full time residents first, and primary home owners, so this doesn’t become all second homes or investment property,” Nelson said. “We are going to see some of that, because they have to follow the fair housing rules.”
