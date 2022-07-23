Home for sale

A home for sale on Sunfield Drive is one of several that have been hitting the market in recent months as available housing inventories have climbed from historic lows during the heart of the pandemic.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

The surge in housing prices that started during the pandemic in 2020 seems to be slowing down as higher interest rates appear to be limiting demand, and critically low inventories of single family homes for sale are back on the rise – both locally and across the nation.

According to the Lake Havasu Association of Realtor’s monthly statistics report, the median sale price of a single family home in Havasu in June was $559,500 which is actually about $7,000 less than the median sale price in May. Meanwhile, the average sales price increased by about $10,000 in Havasu from May to June – up to $635,584. Both the average and median sale prices in Havasu this June are a little more than $100,000 higher than the association reported in June 2021.

Chief Simononedog
Boyd E. Spooner III

Joe Biden has his initials on this just like he does at the gas pumps.

