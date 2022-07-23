The surge in housing prices that started during the pandemic in 2020 seems to be slowing down as higher interest rates appear to be limiting demand, and critically low inventories of single family homes for sale are back on the rise – both locally and across the nation.
According to the Lake Havasu Association of Realtor’s monthly statistics report, the median sale price of a single family home in Havasu in June was $559,500 which is actually about $7,000 less than the median sale price in May. Meanwhile, the average sales price increased by about $10,000 in Havasu from May to June – up to $635,584. Both the average and median sale prices in Havasu this June are a little more than $100,000 higher than the association reported in June 2021.
During the peak of the housing price surge during the pandemic there were many examples of homes being sold as soon as they hit the market – often for thousands of dollars more than the asking price. Recently several single family homes on the market have actually been reducing their asking prices in order to facilitate a sale.
“The reduction in housing prices is a reality and there seems to be a slight shift in the market,” said Lake Havasu Association of Realtors President Judy Tassie said. “Sellers seem to have an understanding that if they would still like to sell in this market then they need to make some adjustments. It may be in pricing or giving seller credits for buyers to use to buy down the current mortgage rate to help the buyers qualify. If you look at the June data, the median sales price for a single-family home still increased $106,500 over this same month last year. That is an incredible increase year over year.”
The local housing market is following along a similar path as the rest of the nation. According to CoreLogic, a real estate analytics company, single family home values increased 20.2% nationally from May 2021 to May 2022 – marking the 16th straight month of year-over-year growth hitting double digits. Single family home values increased by 1.8% nationally from April to May. CoreLogic reports that the Lake Havasu City-Kingman area, which includes all of Mohave County, has been slightly above the national numbers with a 24.21% increase in home values between May 2021 and May 2022, and a 1.83% increase from April to May.
Although home values continued to increase in CoreLogic’s latest report, it also notes that higher interest rates have cooled “overheated demand” this spring which is expected to continue over the next year and reduce competition in the market for motivated buyers.
“Slowing home price growth reflects the dampening consequences of higher mortgage rates on housing demand, which was the intention,” said CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp. “With monthly mortgage expenses up about 50% from only a few months ago, fewer buyers are now competing for continually limited inventory. And while annual home price growth still exceeds 20%, we expect to see a rapid deceleration in the rate of growth over the coming year. Nevertheless, the normalization of overheated buying conditions should bring about more of a balance between buyers and sellers and a healthier overall housing market.”
Tassie said she believes interest rates and inflation are also starting to cool the local housing market in Havasu. The association reports 116 single family homes sold in June, which is 28 fewer homes sold than in May and 47 fewer sales than in June 2021.
“Interest rates have risen a couple basis points over the past 6-9 months resulting in having an impact on those buyers that are right on the cusp of loan to value qualification, and the added interest simply forces them out of the market,” Tassie said. “Couple that with inflation and the rise in home prices. Although interest rates are rising, we are seeing home inventory beginning to return. It is proving consumers additional opportunity to purchase a home.”
Available inventory of single family homes for sale have been at critically low levels throughout the pandemic but those numbers are starting to bounce back in recent months. The association reports a total of 523 active listings in Havasu in June 2022 which is 64 more homes on the market than there were in May, and 139 more than in June 2021. The National Association of Realtors is reporting a similar trend with 1,260,000 existing homes for sale in June, which has been increasing steadily since February when just 850,000 homes were on the market. There were a total of 1,230,000 single family homes for sale nationally in June 2021.
“The rise in inventory is happening a little quicker than I think most believed it would,” Tassie said of the local housing market. “This is not necessarily a bad thing as it may allow those that have been sitting on the sidelines to enter the market. More inventory is good for buyers as opposed to limited inventory they have been experiencing in the past 18 months.”
But Tassie said Havasu is still in a seller’s market. She said a seven-month inventory of single family homes for sale or higher is generally considered a buyer’s market. Based on the 116 single family homes sold in June, that means 812 active listings of single family homes or more would be considered a buyer’s market. Havasu currently has roughly 4.5 months of inventory available, based on the data from June.
The National Association of Realtors reports a 3 month supply of available inventory nationally, up from a 2.5 month supply in June 2021.
The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors reports similar trends for other types of housing and land sales throughout the city as well. There were a total of 21 condos and townhomes sold in June 2022 out of 81 active listings, compared to 28 sold out of 47 active listings in June 2021. In June 2022 there were also 14 manufactured homes sold with 47 total active listings, compared to 13 sold and 27 active listings in the same month last year. Meanwhile, 26 vacant lots were sold in June 2022 with 313 active listings, compared to 63 lots sold of 250 active listings in June 2021.
Looking forward
Tassie said she believes the current trends will continue in the coming months and the housing market will continue to moderate. But she said she doesn’t think the market will crash like it did when the housing bubble burst back in the early 2000s.
“Buyers need to remember that the fed rate is what is increasing and in some cases, it does have an impact on mortgage rates, but inflation numbers are what we need to see come down and when that happens the mortgage rates will also come down,” Tassie said. “The loan programs out there over the past decade were structured very differently than those in the previous decade so a huge crash in the market is not forecasted by economists. Whether you’re a buyer or a seller this is still an unprecedented market and, in my opinion, an exciting one.”
CoreLogic’s national forecast predicts single family home values to increase nationally by 1% from May to June, and by 5% from May 2022 to May 2023.
For the past four months, CoreLogic has listed the Lake Havasu City-Kingman area among the housing markets (with a population of 200,000 or more) most at risk of a decline over the next year but Mohave County slipped out of the top five markets at risk of a decline in CoreLogic’s June report. Lake Havasu City-Kingman was listed as the most at risk of home value declines in January and was No. 2 on the list in the April report.
Chief Economist Frank Nothaft told Today’s News-herald this spring that the main reason for the prediction of a decline in Mohave County is the large gap between home sale prices and local residential income. He said home values went up by 62% from January 2019 to January 2022. CoreLogic now identifies Bremerton-Silverdale, Washington; Bellingham, Washington; Boise City, Idaho; Tacoma-Lakewood, Washington; and Olympia-Tumwater, Washington as the top 5 markets most at risk of a home price decline – each with a “very high” level of risk with a 50 to 75% confidence score.
Around the nation
CoreLogic’s June report found all states and Washington D.C. have seen annual home values appreciate between June 2021 and June 2022 – including 13 states with gains of 20% or more. Arizona had the third largest appreciation with a 27.3% increase putting it behind only Florida (33.2%) and Tennessee (27.4%) for the fastest rising housing costs in the country over the past year.
Phoenix led all large metros in home-price growth with a 28.7% year over year increase in May followed by Las Vegas (26.5%), San Diego (24.5%), Miami (24.3%), Denver (20.3%), Houston (17.6%) and Los Angeles (17.0%).
