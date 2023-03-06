The median household income in Lake Havasu City increased by nearly 10% from 2018 to 2021, but housing prices appear to be rising even more rapidly and it is becoming difficult for low and even mid-wage earners to afford a place to rent in town.
According to the recently completed Lake Havasu City Housing Needs Assessment, the median income in Havasu was $59,817 in 2021, which is a 9.2% increase from 2018. Elliott D. Pollack & Company, which completed the study paid for by the Partnership for Economic Development, found Havasu’s median income is about $10,000 more than Mohave County’s as a whole, but was roughly $5,000 below the statewide median income.
But Elliott D. Pollack & Company President Rick Merritt told the Lake Havasu City Council last month that households that rent their accommodations have a median income of $39,432 - significantly less than the city-wide median wage.
“That is where you really run into issues about affordability of housing,” Merritt said.
The study defines “affordable housing” as 30% or less of the household’s income. Using that benchmark, the assessment reports that 43.4% of all renter-occupied households in town pay more than 30% of their income on housing. It also reports that 19.1% of renters spend 50% of their income or more on housing.
For people in the lowest earning households, it’s even more common to exceed 30% of income for housing costs. The study found 93.3% of households that make less than $20,000, 85.5% of households earning between $20,000 and $35,000, and 49.7% of households earning between $35,000 and $50,000 spend more than 30% of their income on rent.
The housing study also reports the fair market rates for rental units in Havasu, based on analysis from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fair market rates represent the cost to rent a moderately-priced dwelling unit in the local housing market, according to hud.gov. The report says the “fair market rate” for a one bedroom rental in Havasu ranged from $730 to $810, with a two bedroom unit between $1,090 and $1,210, a three-bedroom unit between $1,520 and $1,680, and four bedrooms between $1,700 and $1,890.
But according to the assessment, many of the workers employed in Havasu would struggle to be able to afford even the fair market rates.
Merritt provided information about the median wages for 14 different jobs throughout Mohave County, while calculating how much they could pay for rent without exceeding 30% of that income. Of the 14 jobs examined, four would not be able to afford the “fair market rate” for a one bedroom rental unit in Havasu without another source of income in their household. Those jobs include desk clerks, retail salespeople, restaurant cooks, and nursing assistants with median salaries ranging from $27,980 to $29,780. That translates to affordable monthly rents between $600 and $645.
The median income for the next seven occupations on the list would be able to afford the fair market rate for a one bedroom unit without additional household income, but they would not quite be able to afford a two bedroom unit. That includes waiters ($35,010 median income), pharmacy technicians ($36,590), construction workers ($38,240), firefighters ($40,330), paramedics ($44,780) elementary and middle school teachers ($46,780), and high school teachers ($47,510). The study calculates that their rents would need to be between $775 and $1,088 per month in order to stay below 30% of the total income.
Licensed practical nurses ($56,240) and Police Officers ($59,750) can afford $1,306 and $1,394 in monthly rent, respectively. That is more than the fair market rate for a two bedroom rental, but less than the rate for a three bedroom unit. Registered nurses, with a median salary of $74,640 can afford to spend $1,766 on rent. RN is the only occupation on the assessment’s list that makes enough to cover the fair market rate for four bedroom units.
But it appears that the current housing rental market in Havasu is more expensive than the “fair market rates” reported by HUD.
Rent.com listed 139 properties in Lake Havasu City that were available to rent, on Monday. The lowest priced unit was a one bedroom apartment available for $800 per month, but the rest were for $1,100 or more. Of the 139 rentals citywide that are listed on the site, 10 units were available for $1,250 per month or less, 34 units for $1,400 or less, and 57 for $1,700 or less.
The website lists 12 one bedroom units ranging from $800 to $1,500 per month, 45 two bedroom units for $1,100 to $3,000, 77 three bedroom units from $1,200 to $4,000, and only two units with four or more bedrooms ($2,800 and $3,200 per month).
Of the 14 occupations reviewed in the study, only a licensed practical nurse, a police officer, and a registered nurse could afford any of the units – other than the lone $800 apartment – without another source of income for the household.
