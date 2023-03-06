The median household income in Lake Havasu City increased by nearly 10% from 2018 to 2021, but housing prices appear to be rising even more rapidly and it is becoming difficult for low and even mid-wage earners to afford a place to rent in town.

According to the recently completed Lake Havasu City Housing Needs Assessment, the median income in Havasu was $59,817 in 2021, which is a 9.2% increase from 2018. Elliott D. Pollack & Company, which completed the study paid for by the Partnership for Economic Development, found Havasu’s median income is about $10,000 more than Mohave County’s as a whole, but was roughly $5,000 below the statewide median income.

