New fish habitat

A retired Vietnam era twinjet is lowered into Lake Havasu to help create a new fish habitat.

 Courtesy

This week a plane sank to the bottom of Lake Havasu, but that was all part of the plan.

On Wednesday morning the local Bureau of Land Management submerged a retired A6 Intruder by the Site Six fishing docks, with the assistance of local divers and crane operators. The purpose of sinking the old Vietnam era twinjet plane is to create a fish habitat which benefits not just local aquatic life but local fishermen and divers as well.

