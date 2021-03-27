On the heels of one of the worst wildfire years in Arizona history in 2020 the state has taken some recent steps to help better mitigate fire risks in the future.
Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed the Arizona Healthy Forest Initiative into law that will provide $24.5 million to increase the state’s capacity to reduce wildfire fuel throughout the state. The initiative will also open the door to train 700 additional Arizona Department of Corrections inmates to become wildland firefighters. Those inmates will work on fuel reduction projects when not needed to help fight active wildfires.
Currently the state has about 240 inmate firefighters that work in 12 crews, but the new initiative will give the state a lot more manpower.
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management spokesperson Tiffany Davila said even though there aren’t a lot of trees in Western Arizona – the initiative will help mitigate fire risks locally.
“When we say ‘forest’ we mean all types of land vegetation in Arizona,” Davila said. “So we are not strictly focusing on Northern Arizona with the timber and the pines. We will be working across the state with this new initiative.”
Davila said all of the projects undertaken by state crews will be on state lands in Arizona, but the department also frequently teams up with federal agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management to clean up areas where state and federal lands meet.
According to a map distributed by the governor’s office on Monday there is a fuel thinning project planned for a section of the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman in Mohave County. Davila said the state has identified the Pine Lake area in the Hualapais as the highest fire risk area in the county, and it is among the most high risk areas in Arizona. The map of wildfire fuel reduction projects also shows one planned in La Paz County near Parker and Yuma County has a wildfire fuel thinning project currently in progress near Yuma.
Those are currently the only projects planned in all of Western Arizona. But Davila said thanks to the Arizona Healthy Forest Initiative residents can expect to see more of these types of projects pop up in Western Arizona as the extra crews are trained and start to hit the field.
“We have a lot of projects in the can and a lot of projects waiting to get off the ground. We just need the manpower,” she said. “While we have always done fuel mitigation work this just helps us increase that workload.”
While there are certainly plenty of state lands in and around Lake Havasu City, federal lands are also common along the Colorado River and BLM spokesperson Doloris Garcia said crews are constantly monitoring vegetation on the agency’s lands.
Garcia said the BLM also keeps a particularly close eye on the Hualapai Mountains as an area with a high risk for wildfires. She said BLM has previously created extensive fuel breaks in the mountains that have already assisted firefighters efforts to suppress past wildfires.
When it comes to BLM land on the Colorado River, Garcia said the agency is always evaluating the levels of vegetation and thinning it when needed.
“From the Lake Havasu area, south to Parker and in and around Yuma there is work going on pretty consistently,” she said.
Garcia mentioned that in the past few weeks BLM crews have been burning large piles of vegetation that it cut from around the Parker Dam area. She said such fuel reduction efforts not only reduce the risk of wildfires, it also allows better access for recreational users or even for fire crews to quickly put out a fire if one does start in the area.
Davila said the state’s fuel reduction projects have similar tertiary benefits.
She said as part of efforts to reduce fuel, work crews cut out vegetation that is dying or diseased.
“The fuel reduction projects not only help decrease the threat of fire, but it also helps protect out watersheds and it protects our wildlife,” she said. “These projects also helps reestablish the health of our forest and our land.”
