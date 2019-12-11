Local leaders are trying to find out exactly how much water is underground in Western Arizona.
As independent studies into groundwater depletion in Western Arizona near completion, a pair of committees are gearing up with the goal of turning that data into recommendations for programs and policies that can extend the life of those aquifers.
Although the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee and a similar committee in La Paz County have until the end of 2021 to submit their recommendations to Arizona, members have already started gathering information to prepare for their important work.
“We want to make sure that we find out exactly how much water we have in these aquifers,” said State Senator Sonny Borrelli, who co-chairs both committees along with Representative Regina Cobb. “There are a couple different aquifers in Mohave County. We need to make sure we have sustainable water for agriculture and for the county.”
The committees were formed as a result of House Bill 2567, a bill introduced by Cobb in the 2019 legislative session. Cobb did not respond to repeated requests for comment from Today’s News-Herald.
Where is the groundwater?
Lake Havasu City does make use of groundwater, but the source is hydrologically connected to Lake Havasu and is therefore considered to be Colorado River water. Mohave County District 1 Supervisor Gary Watson, who is a member of the 10-person committee in Mohave, said other river communities such as Bullhead City and Parker are in the same situation. But the inland areas of Mohave and La Paz counties do have access to true aquifers which sustain much of the population and agriculture in the area.
In Mohave County there are four main basins that collect groundwater: Sacramento Valley, Hualapai Valley, Detrital Valley and Meadview.
Borrelli said the main goal of the committee is to take stock of exactly how much water is in each of the aquifers, and making sure that the water stays in Western Arizona.
“There is a lot of strong forces in Phoenix and central Arizona that want rural Arizona water – whether it is off the Colorado or it is the groundwater,” he said.
Borrelli and Cobb are the only state legislators on both committees. The rest of the 10-person panels are made up of elected officials, ranchers, farmers, and well users in their respective counties.
Preparing for the data
Before the committees receive the official data on which they will base their recommendations – expected sometime in the next couple months – Watson said the Mohave County committee has been working on educating themselves both on groundwater in the region and its water users.
Watson said he has also been focused on ensuring that the numbers used in the independent studies are accurate.
“We want to make sure that the information that goes into the matrix study is correct information,” Watson said. “If we get the correct information into the matrix then whatever legislative part comes along will be closer to what is the actual, not what is the eventual. I have seen some numbers that just don’t jive with what is currently happening or what is projected. So we are trying to nail the numbers down as best as we can so that we have the best information available.”
As an example, Watson mentioned that the water use numbers he has seen for farms in the Hualapai Basin appear to be a bit inflated. In addition to the City of Kingman, there are several agricultural operations in the area that make use of the groundwater. Watson said his office estimated a total of 6,000 acres of farm land currently in use in the valley.
He said he has seen estimates for water use on those farms of between four and five acre feet of water annually per acre of farm land in use but said the farmers themselves are reporting less water usage. Watson noted that incorrect data would have a significant effect on the expected lifespan of the groundwater.
“We want to make sure that it is precise as it can be,” Watson said. “There are going to be some variables over many years that have to be adjusted for – we understand that. But we want to make sure that the base information is correct.”
Watson said the committees are expecting to have most of the hard data needed by the end of February, which will allow the study committees to start considering how to best manage the resources.
Smart management
One of the biggest issues in Mohave County will likely be how to manage the Hualapai aquifer, which Watson said is struggling.
“The aquifer is going to be in decline over a period of time, we just don’t know exactly when (it will run out),” he said. “But we do have opportunities to extend the life of the aquifer by using passive generation to the aquifer and we have a number of different projects in the basin that will offer some pretty good regeneration to the aquifer.”
But regeneration will likely be insufficient by itself to keep the water source sustainable, Watson said, estimating a maximum recharge of 5 to 8 percent per year.
“That is just not enough to recharge the entirety of the aquifer,” Watson said. “It will probably extend it a few years, it is just really hard to say. I am not willing to do nothing though. We have got to find a sound solution to this. I’m not sure what we are going to end up with, but I wanted to offer the regeneration of the aquifers as part of the solution.”
