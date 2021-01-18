Kids have been learning a little differently this year as students across Arizona adjust to life in online classrooms, but learning has always been a little different at Sequoia Choice.
The K-12 charter school has been offering distance learning options across the state since 1999, attracting students who are seeking an alternative to traditional classroom education. Students who choose to enroll in Sequoia Choice’s home-based learning program decide how many credits to enroll in at one time, when to log in to view online lessons and complete assignments as they go.
When schools across Arizona shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, many families found themselves weighing their children’s online learning options for the first time.
“Our school has almost tripled in size this year, and I think a lot of that is the families are going, ‘OK, this works better for us as a family,’” Sequoia Choice Principal Cindy Chleborad told Today’s News-Herald during a phone call.
Individual approach to learning is key
As many schools are now realizing, distance learning isn’t always easy to pull off.
Sequoia Choice also had a bit of a rocky start with online learning, Chlemorad said. During a drive through Desert Hills about 11 years ago, Chlemorad said she realized the school could never easily fit a traditional learning model into an online environment.
She tossed the pre-programmed curriculum the school had been using and decided to leave the planning up to the teachers to build their learning plans that were better at adjusting to individual student needs.
“I can remember right where I was in the road,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we can do it better’ because when you start going student-by-student, objective-by-objective, and you don’t have any interruptions going on in the classroom, you can do it better.”
In 2019, Sequoia Choice reported it had 1,083 students enrolled statewide - that’s smaller than Lake Havasu High School’s student body. To keep up with the recent jump in enrollment, Chleborad said the school hired 18 new teachers, plus additional support staff.
As of Jan. 12, 2020, there were 89 Lake Havasu City students enrolled at Sequoia Choice - 53 of those students were in Sequoia Choice’s home-based learning program, Chleborad said.
Some students attend Sequoia Choice to make up a class they failed at another school, others enroll in college courses to earn credits early and some attend school full time through Sequoia Choice.
Here’s more to know about Sequoia Choice:
• Lake Havasu City is one of four places in the state where there’s a Sequoia Choice learning center where students who would prefer learning in person can go to learn daily with the help of academic coaches on site. The learning center is for students in grades 7-12.
• The home-based program is the most popular choice. About 65% of Sequoia Choice students are in the home-based learning program, Chleborad said.
• Students can choose how many courses they take at one time and are responsible for learning at a quick enough pace to graduate on time.
• Instead of attending class all at one time, students in the home learning program schedule times during the week to meet virtually with teachers one-on-one. Some teachers also hold small group lessons to go over material together, which students can choose whether or not to attend.
• Classes are offered year-round, and new students can enroll online in Sequoia Choice at any point in the semester.
