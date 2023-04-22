James Thomas

Scam victim James Thomas looks at recent messages and threats from scammers who cheated him out of more than $13,000 through a social media sweepstakes page.

 DK McDonald/River City Newspapers

Sixty-seven-year-old James Thomas is broke, embarrassed and absolutely furious. “Yes, this is totally embarrassing,” he said. “I’d rather not tell anyone — I’d like to forget it ever happened. But I want to help stop this from happening to anyone else. And I want my money back.”

Over a little more than two and a half years, Thomas has been scammed out of more than $13,000 through a social media sweepstakes page, along with thousands of dollars more in related scams.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.