Every morning, Helen Shellenberger dons her bathing suit and heads to the pool.
Swimming is an especially important part of Shellenberger’s daily regimen – according to Life Enrichment Director Gina Kelly, Shellenberger arrives at the facility’s swimming pool each morning with the same declaration: “All’s clear, the Navy’s here.”
Shellenberger, 96, lives at a Lake Havasu City assisted living facility. She enjoys listening to music, playing poker with fellow residents, and enjoys the occasional glass of beer at Happy Hour. She’s hard of hearing, but Shellenberger occasionally enjoys telephone chats with her two sons, and is usually glad for company when it arrives. Today, however, will be a day of quiet contemplation for her – and the anniversary of an event that changed the course of her life, and millions of others.
Shellenberger is one of the last surviving members of a military unit known as the WAVES — Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service – who served in World War 2. Established on July 30, 1942, the unit allowed women for the first time to serve in the U.S. military, in a capacity equal to their male counterparts. Just as the attack on Pearl Harbor galvanized many men to fight for their country, the call was no different for women – Shellenberger, especially.
‘This Means War’
Shellenberger remembers singing along to music on the radio with six of her friends. It was a balmy Sunday afternoon in Lancaster, Pennsylvania – she refers to it as “high noon,” perhaps literally as well as figuratively. Their music was interrupted by a breaking news broadcast.
“The man on the radio said we were being attacked,” Shellenberger said. “They said: ‘This means war’. I remember walking up the street, back to my home, crying … I knew that my brothers would go. I said to myself, ‘damn it, I’m going too’.”
The attack on Pearl Harbor by Imperial Japanese forces killed about 2,400, and wounded 1,000 more. Famously described as a day that will live in infamy, the event sparked American outrage and provoked the addition of U.S. forces into the conflicts already raging in Europe and the South Pacific.
True to her predictions, each of Shellenberger’s three brothers joined the U.S. Navy. Shellenberger, however, was turned away.
Come Back When You’re Older
“In 1942, they announced that women were being accepted into the military as equal to men,” Shellenberger said. “I went to enlist in the Navy … I must have looked very young. They asked me how old I was. I told them I was 19. They said, ‘Come back when you’re 20’.”
The statement confused Shellenberger, she remembers – one of her brothers had recently enlisted in the Navy as a 17-year-old. She mentioned this to her recruiter.
“There’s a difference,” she remembered the recruiter telling her. “He’s a male, and you’re a female.”
In many ways, the WAVES broke a “glass ceiling” of the era – women were permitted to enlist as officers or enlisted personnel in the U.S. Navy, in order to free male recruits for duty at sea by replacing clerical and other non-combat positions with women. The women received equal pay and the same ranks as their male counterparts. But Shellenberger would have to wait another year to join their number.
A Finely Oiled Machine
Shellenberger was one of about 400 WAVES to endure basic training at Hunter College, in Upstate New York.
“We got the same training they give Navy SEALs,” Shellenberger said. “We were trained to swim, sneak behind the enemy, and we had to climb a 25-foot platform – because that’s about how high the bow of a ship would rise above the water. I still swim today because of that training.”
Shellenberger graduated from basic training on Memorial Day, 1943. In their dress uniforms, the women were greeted by applause during a parade in Manhattan. She didn’t understand the fanfare at the time, but she’s come to appreciate it.
“The women were in perfect cadence, marching down Fifth Avenue,” Shellenberger said. “The people on either side of the street were applauding … we were like a finely oiled machine.”
Shellenberger and 16 other WAVES were assigned to a naval submarine base in New London, Connecticut, where she aided doctors in caring for sailors wounded at sea. She was a “pharmacist’s mate,” a position later reclassified as “hospital corpsman” after the war.
“We stayed stateside and assisted doctors,” Shellenberger said. “The corpsmen were very well respected – we saved many lives. Some people don’t know what it means, but it means a lot to me. I feel like I was part of it – we released men to the war area, and we would receive notices of casualties. Sometimes I thought to myself, ‘If I wasn’t here, this man might be in my place, and he would have been safe’.”
After the War
In less than four years after the incident that propelled Shellenberger and her brothers into the war, the Empire of Japan gave its unconditional surrender to U.S. forces. The thousands of women who joined the armed forces in its time of need were released from service, and Shellenberger accepted an honorable discharge.
She returned home to Pennsylvania, where she met her future husband, Jim Shellenberger. Jim was a sailor himself, and was stationed in Philadelphia while they were dating. The couple married in June 1946, and raised three children. In 1950, Jim Shellenberger was called to serve in the Korean War – and experienced the American Southwest along the way.
“He called me from (Las Vegas) on the way to Korea,” Helen remembered. “He said that one day we’re going to move to the desert. The sky is so blue, and the people are so friendly. In 1980, we moved to Lake Havasu City, and built our home on Yucca Drive. We had a good life here.”
Fresh to Havasu, Jim and Helen Shellenberger weren’t ready to retire just yet. Jim was deemed overqualified, however, for most jobs in Havasu, and eventually took work as a swimming pool cleaner. Helen found work sewing quilted bedspreads, and later went to work at Havasu’s McCulloch Chainsaw factory.
Jim Shellenberger spent the rest of his life in Havasu, before his death in 2016. Helen, who now lives at Prestige Assisted Living on Claremont Drive, still finds time to talk to him. And Pearl Harbor Day, more than 70 years after she and her brothers joined the armed forces, still holds great significance to her.
“My brothers have all passed,” Shellenberger said. “I’m the only one left. I’m too stubborn to go. I’m going to reminisce, sit quietly and just think of everything that happened.”
Shellenberger’s husband and siblings remain in her memories, out of reach but not out of thought – deployed to a distant shore, perhaps one day to be reunited.
“At that time, if a family member left for the service, the family put a blue star in the window,” Shellenberger said. “When we went, my family put blue stars in the window … I swim every day now. Whenever I go in, I say: ‘All’s clear. The Navy’s here’.”
