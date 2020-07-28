Editor’s Note: This is the eighth and final article in a series examining the views and ideas of each of the candidates for Lake Havasu City Council on a variety of topics important to the city.
Buying or renting a home in Lake Havasu City isn’t cheap.
On one hand, that indicates that the local housing market is strong, but it can also be a barrier to allowing local workers and young professionals to move to or stay in Havasu.
City officials have talked about the need for more affordable housing to boost the workforce in Havasu in recent years. The City Council candidates recently gave their thoughts on what role, if any, the city could play in facilitating more affordable housing.
Nancy Campbell said she isn’t a fan of affordable housing projects, but sees an opportunity for developers to build housing in the opportunity zone out by Lake Havasu Municipal Airport as a prime opportunity to build housing at a low cost.
“The laws have all changed since 2017 and those are things that we, as City Council members, have to be very involved in – figuring out what is out there for us,” Campbell said. “There are a lot of new solutions and grants. I’m still digging into that right now and I continue to go to forums and learn more. These opportunity zones are right in front of our face. If we don’t take advantage of it we really are not doing our younger families and our working families justice.”
Mike Bonney said affordable housing is an issue for the market rather than the City Council.
“That is not the city’s role. Affordable housing is not any governmental role. I have believed that all my life,” Bonney said. “The market is going to demand what is affordable and what is not affordable. The only thing the city can do is perhaps go up instead of out through some zoning changes or more multiple unit housing, perhaps. But government shouldn’t be involved in the marketplace in any way, shape or form.”
David Jaramillo said he would like to see the City Council put their heads together to figure out the best path forward.
“Honestly, I couldn’t answer that individually. I think that is something that the seven City Council members need to get together to come up with an answer or solution for that,” Jaramillo said. “I can put my two cents in, but I think collectively we have to come together to answer that question. We do need housing for the young nurse that was just hired, or the young firefighter or police officer who left their old town to move here.”
David Lane noted that affordable housing is not a new issue in Havasu, and said it is a problem for many areas throughout the country right now.
“Whenever the cost of housing rises faster than incomes do we have an affordable housing issue. About every 15 years or so we go through this,” Lane said. “We are in a housing bubble right now, so it is very expensive. We also have investors that come to town to buy houses as their second home or as an investment property and rents are exorbitant. So we have to work with developers. The city doesn’t build houses and the city doesn’t set rates – the markets do. So in a small town like this the best way that we can do that is to work with developers and make sure that they are aware we have what is called an opportunity zone.
“If we, as a city, are holding up anything such as permits or whatever it is, we need to make sure that we have that process streamlined. But affordable housing is an issue across the board and there is only so much, as a municipality, that we can do.”
Cameron Moses said he believes that many resident’s struggles to afford long term rentals can be traced back to the vacation rental market, which has been increasing rapidly over the past few years.
“I have a theory, and I would really like to get the community’s feedback on this: I believe the vacation rental or short term rental market has negatively affected our cost of living here,” Moses said. “Essentially they are hotels being run within neighborhoods next to my home and your home. I have visited with a lot of people and the number one thing I hear is that they just don’t feel safe, they don’t like all the noise or the trash. There is a place for them, I’m not saying we should get rid of them. But I believe as we regulate, tax them and get them to pay in like every other hotel is, I believe most of them would rather go back to the long term market. As those investment properties go back to the long term market supply and demand will go into effect and I believe it will naturally drive down rents and make for an overall stronger neighborhood.”
Gordon Groat said the goal shouldn’t be to lower the cost to buy a home, but rather to allow Havasu’s workforce to be able to afford such an investment.
“You don’t want to see the value of your house go down, you want to see it go up. Everybody who owns a house feels the same way,” Groat said. “So to be able to enjoy the ability to be in the housing market you have to have the income. So if we have better paying jobs that have better benefits and elevate wages for everything that, using the capitalist system, will allow people to get into those houses without government. We don’t want to have a nanny state because when you develop a nanny state you start developing very high taxes.”
