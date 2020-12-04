Go Lake Havasu is seeking feedback from Lake Havasu City residents about how the city should celebrate the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge. The golden anniversary of the antique span’s arrival in Arizona is in October of 2021. Lake Havasu City founder Bob McCulloch purchased the bridge from the City of London in 1967; its reconstruction was finished in 1971.
Go Lake Havasu is asking residents to participate in an online survey to vote on possible activities for next year’s 50th anniversary celebration and suggest their own ideas. Some of the suggestions for the celebration so far include nods to the events of the 1971 dedication, such as inviting Rose Bowl Parade organizers to assist with floats, covering the London Bridge with red roses, and bringing back big bands for a concert performance.
The survey can be fund at GoLakeHavasu.com/Community_Surveys.
