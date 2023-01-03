Some of the largest opioid manufacturers in the U.S. have been taking their medicine since 2021, after a lawsuit by 43 states for the companies’ respective roles in the opioid epidemic. And although Mohave County is expected to receive millions of dollars in balm for the ailments caused by that epidemic, it will be up to county health officials to decide where to put it.
On Tuesday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors discussed possible uses of opioid settlement funding with Health Director Chad Kingsley. According to Kingsley, his office is required to report to state officials by the end of June how awarded funding has, or will be used in Mohave County.
The county and its municipalities have received more than $850,000 in opioid settlement funding through the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, and will receive millions more as settlement payouts are expected to continue over the next 18 years. With possible additional settlements pending from MDL and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the county is expected under the terms of those settlements to use funding received for the purpose of education, future prevention and enforcement of opioid abuse.
“The people of Mohave County have been harmed, and are continuing to be harmed by the opioid epidemic, which was caused by entities within the pharmaceutical supply chain,” Kingsley said on Tuesday.
And according to Kingsley, Mohave County received a disproportionate amount of harm from the epidemic. At the height of the crisis, state officials reported that Mohave County held the highest statewide prescription-to-population ratio for opioid medication in 2016, with 127.5 opioid prescriptions issued per 100 Mohave County residents. As such, Mohave County is expected to receive the third-highest percentage of settlement funding due to the crisis, following Pima and Maricopa Counties.
After Arizona counties report on the use of that funding this summer, state officials are expected to release a comprehensive report on efforts to fight opioid abuse throughout Arizona.
“We know that we’re lacking in (opioid treatment and rehabilitation) services within our community,” Kingsley said. “Facilities are lacking, and we aren’t always able to provide those things to help someone return to functioning, and being able to self-govern. But some of the existing programs we have are the jail reentry program that’s been developed. We have great nonprofit and for-profit organizations that are out there that are involved in sober living with community services. Those services are needed, but every one of those people is struggling.”
It’s all coming together
Although Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius challenged Kingsley’s assessment with her own observations in the Bullhead City area, Kingsley said that assessment was based on a series of town halls in reference to the opioid crisis throughout Mohave County and Arizona.
“I’ve been thinking about this since years ago, when we first entered into these lawsuits,” Angius said. “I can’t believe (the settlements) are all coming. It’s coming together now. And a lot has changed in the county since then. And although there’s certainly never going to be enough (treatment options for residents), there is certainly enough here to fill that need.”
Angius suggested that a portion of future settlement funding be set aside to fund the county’s Reach Out community reentry plan for inmates at the county jail. The program was unveiled last summer with additional funding from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, and is based on a Yavapai County program that has been described by law enforcement and county supervisors alike as curbing recidivism and future potential offenses due to substance abuse disorders.
Planning ahead
Other Mohave County Supervisors also supported future funding for the jail’s Reach Out program, which has already seen success in educating inmates against future drug abuse and connecting those inmates with treatment services to prevent future encounters with county or municipal law enforcement.
“I would like to have a dedicated budget for the Reach Out program going forward for 18 years,” said Supervisor Jean Bishop. “I don’t know if we can commit future board of supervisors to that, but I’d sure like to try.”
Bishop also said she would like to see a portion of opioid settlement funding used to provide educational brochures to the county’s more remote communities, where treatment or education for substance abuse disorders may not be so readily available.
Equal halves
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould suggested an even split - with half of settlement money being used to prevent opioid addiction in Mohave County, and half for dealing with the consequences of continued opioid-based offenses.
“You’d have to find an effective prevention program to put that money into,” Gould said. “I’m not sure a lot of things that we’ve been doing over the past few decades have been effective. We seem to see a rise in drug use, and we’re dealing with the consequences: Whether that’s through reentry programs or getting people into drug treatment that want to go to drug treatment.”
According to Gould, the county is likely to see the most success with more effective prevention programs in Mohave County. With that success, Gould says the county can turn its attention to other social problems.
“I don’t want to forget the taxpayers,” Gould said. “They were among the parties harmed in this ‘pill-mill’ thing. They’re the ones who had to foot the bill for increased law enforcement and increased incarceration during the opioid crisis.”
Seeking input
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter suggested future forums with county service providers, who can better inform the county of the existing issue, and how it can be met.
“We want to support Reach Out,” Lingenfelter said. “It’s beneficial to our community. But I don’t want to create any wheels or to grow government in Mohave County. I think it’s smart to have a sort of forum, or a meeting with providers that are already out there, and see what partnerships and grants may be available.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will have until this summer to determine how best to direct use of that opioid settlement funding in Mohave County, before the Kingsley’s office reports to state officials on that funding’s intent.
