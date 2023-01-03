Settlement

The Mohave County Supervisors agreed to settlement terms with several pharmaceutical companies which will be reimbursing numerous cities and counties.

Some of the largest opioid manufacturers in the U.S. have been taking their medicine since 2021, after a lawsuit by 43 states for the companies’ respective roles in the opioid epidemic. And although Mohave County is expected to receive millions of dollars in balm for the ailments caused by that epidemic, it will be up to county health officials to decide where to put it.

On Tuesday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors discussed possible uses of opioid settlement funding with Health Director Chad Kingsley. According to Kingsley, his office is required to report to state officials by the end of June how awarded funding has, or will be used in Mohave County.

