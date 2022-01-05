It’s been a year since the world watched angry Donald Trump supporters, some armed with Molotov cocktails and dressed in tactical gear, storm the nation’s Capitol and violently clash with police. Spurred on by then-President Trump, rioters had traveled from far and wide to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Hundreds involved in the siege have been arrested, but many remain at large as officials piece together what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.
Here are some notable facts about the insurrection and its fallout:
Minutes Trump spoke before the siege: About 70
The day began with a rally to bolster Trump’s false claim that the 2020 presidential race was stolen from him. Before Congress certified election results, thousands of Trump supporters gathered on the National Mall, just south of the White House, and listened for hours as some of Trump’s most prominent defenders, including his personal lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, promoted the falsehood.
Trump addressed the crowd for one hour and 11 minutes and said he would “never concede” the race, and that if his supporters didn’t “fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
Rally attendance: Thousands
Rally organizers told the National Park Service that they anticipated 30,000 people would attend. Law enforcement said the crowd size ahead of the protest was possibly as much as 80,000, according to then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. The crowd size at the rally was at least 10,000, according to the Associated Press.
People surrounding the Capitol before the breach: Several thousand
A lot of attendees are believed to have peeled off as the siege turned violent. Experts say it’s challenging to accurately estimate the crowd size because of the absence of aerial imagery, but they put a broad crowd size estimate at “several thousand.”
Capitol Police officers on duty: More than 1,200
More than 1,200 Capitol Police officers were working on U.S. Capitol grounds at the time of the attack. The Capitol Police has not said exactly how many officers were guarding the Capitol building itself.
The time it took for
reinforcements to arrive: 15 minutes
The Capitol complex was breached on Jan. 6 about 1:50 p.m. Though some District of Columbia police officers responded within 15 minutes, the Pentagon took more than three hours to send National Guard troops to aide Capitol Police, according to Maj. Gen. William J. Walker.
Deaths: 5 (or more)
Most news sources have officially counted five deaths including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after suffering two strokes, and San Diego resident Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by Capitol Police while climbing a barricaded door inside the Capitol. But some in Congress — including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — have suggested the number of deaths is closer to nine and should include officers who committed suicide in the months following the attack.
Officers injured:
More than 140
More than 140 law enforcement officers were physically harmed during the insurrection, according to a special congressional committee investigating the attack. In a July hearing, a District of Columbia police officer recounted a chaotic and violent day where he was tased in the head several times by rioters and beaten unconscious.
