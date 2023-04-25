ISSUE: Airport sealcoat program
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: The council will pay American Road Maintenance $80,000 to apply a 14/32 sealcoat on 30,088 yards of asphalt in and around the hangars at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. The work is expected to be completed sometime during the construction of the Runway Strengthening and Overlay Project from May 1 to June 11 to minimize the impact to airport users.
ISSUE: Final plat for Hudson Subdivision
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council approved the final subdivision plat for Hudson Subdivision located at 2972 Amigo Drive. The subdivision splits up the existing 5.01 acre property owned by Equity Trust Company into three residential lots, with two of the resulting lots on Amigo Drive, and the other on Simitan Drive. Each of the lots can now be individually owned.
