ISSUE: CHEMPACK storage agreement
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council approved an agreement with the Arizona Department of Health Service to maintain CHEMPACKs – containers of nerve agent antidotes placed with local jurisdictions around the country for emergency response. Havasu has been a regional storage location for more than 20 years, but the agreement must be renewed every five years.
ISSUE: Final plat for Courdon Palms
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: The council approved the final plat for the remaining 5.36 acres of undeveloped land in the Sailing Hawks development called Courdon Palms. The final plat for 1550 London Bridge Road shows 20 residential townhome lots that would be individually owned as part of a homeowners association that manages the shared private streets and other shared improvements. The council also unanimously approved the development agreement for Courdon Palms, as part of the consent agenda.
ISSUE: ADOT grant for runway safety area
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council accepted a $1,170,000 grant offer from the Arizona Department of Transportation for a Runway Safety Area Improvements project next fiscal year that will include replacing the infield cement at their airport, which is beyond its useful life and is creating debris at the airport as it breaks apart. The total cost of the improvements is expected to be $1.3 million, with the remaining $130,000 coming from Havasu’s airport fund.
ISSUE: Apply for Community Development Block Grants
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: The council authorized its annual application for Community Development Block Grants, which the city uses to assist with owner-occupied housing rehabilitation projects for low and moderate income individuals. During the consent agenda, the council adopted two resolutions that are also required in order to receive CBDG funds. The first resolution certifies Havasu follows federal fair housing rules, while the second certifies the city follows a residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan.
ISSUE: General plan amendment for 115 Park Ave.
Vote: Approved 6-1, Councilmember Michele Lin voted no
What it means: The council agreed to change the designation of the 1.25 acre lot at 115 Park Ave., near Rotary Park and Body Beach, from “Resort-Related” to “Resort-Related Mainland.” The primary difference between those designations is that residential development is allowed in Resort-Related Mainland areas.
ISSUE: Planned development rezone of 115 Park Ave.
Vote: No motion made, or vote taken
What it means: After amending the general plan in the previous public hearing, the council decided to table the accompanying rezone request for the same 1.25 acres at 115 Park Ave. by letting the request die without making a motion. The council expressed concerns about the restaurant in the plans for the mixed use development, and specifically a potential drive-thru around the restaurant. The proposed development would have also included a three story building with three retail storefronts on the ground floor, and 24 two-bedroom apartments on the top two floors. Since no vote was taken, the applicants can revise the plans and resubmit an application, which would have to go back through the process, including a public hearing at the Planning and Zoning Commission.
ISSUE: Purchase a vactor trailer and tank
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: The council agreed to purchase a 2023 VX50 vacuum excavator for the water department from Vermeer Manufacturing Company for $102,2612.34. The equipment is particularly useful for filling potholes, and for drill fluid management.
