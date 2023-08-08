ISSUE: Proposal for new water treatment plant
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: The council is looking to submit a proposal to the Bureau of Reclamation to fund a new water treatment plant and improve existing plants. In addition to the plants, the need for residents to have saltwater systems would be eliminated.
ISSUE: Repealing and replacing the cabarets code
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: Following an introduction of the new sexually oriented businesses code during the last council meeting, the council is now voting on adopting the new ordinance and putting it into effect. The new code would replace the unconstitutional cabarets code and would place age restrictions and other restrictions on adult live entertainment.
ISSUE: Rezoning near Rotary Park
Vote: Approved 4-3 with Nancy Campbell, David Lane, and Michele Lin dissenting.
What it means:
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a rezone for 115 Park Avenue to allow for multi-family residential use and a maximum building hight increase from 25 feet to 30 feet. If it is approved by the city council, the area will be rezoned. The proposed project for the area would not be approved yet, and would go through further design review.
