ISSUE: EMS equipment for fire department
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council approved a $91,144.44 purchase of medical equipment from Stryker Medical for Havasu’s fire department. The price includes $21,033.25 for a Lucas 3.1 Chest Compression System that is expected to increase the possibility that sudden onset cardiac arrest patients survive in Havasu. The purchase from Stryker also includes $70,111.19 for two new Lifepak 15 units to replace aging Lifepak 15’s currently in use. The Lifepaks provide basic patient vital signs, and allows paramedic to monitor cardiac rhythms for diagnosis and treatment.
ISSUE: Northside Grill liquor license
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council is recommending approval of an application for a Series #12 restaurant liquor license for Northside Grill – located at The Shops at Lake Havasu. The council’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor License & Control, which will make the final decision to approve or deny the license.
ISSUE: Appoint members to Airport Advisory Board
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council appointed six new members to various positions on the Airport Advisory Board. Tony Castleforte and Brian Schultz were reappointed, and Curt Carlson and Dennis Simonian were appointed, to the four open seats for regular pilot members. The council also appointed Suzanne Strader as a regular non-pilot member and reappointed Katrin Phillips as an alternate non-pilot member. All six of the appointees’ terms will run through June 30, 2026.
ISSUE: Property tax levies
Vote: Both approved 6-0
What it means: The council approved the property tax levy for Fiscal Year 2023-24 for all property owners in city limits, and for owners inside the London Bridge Plaza District, during separate public hearings Tuesday. During the first hearing the council adopted the same property tax rate of $0.6718 per $100 of assessed value that it has instituted for six years in a row now. That results in an increased tax levy of $6,355,025 - $359,283 more than the same tax rate produced in FY22-23. In the next hearing the council adopted the same $0.7370 per $100 of assessed value property tax rate for the London Bridge Plaza District – also known as Improvement District No. 2. That tax will produce $16,865 this year, which is used to pay for maintenance and operation of the London Bridge Plaza.
ISSUE: Service agreement for teller software
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council approved a service agreement with Can/Am Technologies to provide teller implementation, licensing and support. The software will be used for cash receipting in various city departments including building permitting, planning and zoning, business licenses, police, fire, accounts receivable, and others. The 5-year agreement includes licensing fees starting at $51,600 for the first year, and professional services at a rate of $185 per hour. Both costs will be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index from the previous year. Implementation of the system, which will be integrated with Oracle and Maintstar, will require equipment and other expenses estimated at $109,904.
ISSUE: Change order for Chip Drive Lift Station
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council ratified a $83,767 change order to its construction contract with Schofield Civil Construction for the Chip Drive Lift Station Improvements Project. The station is located at Chip Drive and Lake Havasu Avenue. The change order was needed because it was discovered that the project would require a larger generator than initially planned, and the existing wet well needed to be completely recoated, rather than just touched up as initially hoped. After the change order, the total cost of the construction contract is $1,099,267. The project is scheduled to be completed next week.
ISSUE: Assessment of sewer expansion in northern Havasu
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council approved a professional services agreement with NCS Engineers to prepare a “North Regional Wastewater Sub-Area Facilities and Modeling Assessment” for $88,420. The assessment will develop the alignment and sitting options for new force mains, gravity mains and a lift station that will be needed to provide sewer service to the planned 44.42 acre manufactured housing development between Chenoweth and Victoria Farms roads and the surrounding area. The assessment will also take a look at options to serve existing properties that currently use septic systems.
