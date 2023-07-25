ISSUE: Cabaret Code
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: A city code chapter on cabaret performances would be replaced with a new section, titled "sexually oriented businesses." The previous code was believed by city officials to be unconstitutional. The new code places limitations on conduct in businesses that serve alcohol within city limits.
ISSUE: Rezone 2070 Kiowa Boulevard to allow storage units
Vote: Approved 5-2, with Jeni Coke and David Lane dissenting.
What it means: This item is a planned development rezone for 2070 N. Kiowa Blvd from general commercial to general commercial/planned development to allow for 56 storage units.
ISSUE: Water rates
Vote: Approved 5-2, with Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin dissenting.
What it means: The council sets a date of Sept. 26 for a public hearing about increased water and wastewater rates.
