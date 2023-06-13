ISSUE: Ratify PPE purchase for fire department
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council ratified the fire departments $31,657.01 purchase of nine sets of structural/extrication personal protection equipment – including coats and pants – from Matlick Enterprises. The City Council had already approved the purchase of 14 sets of PPE this fiscal year for $52,060.96. Additional equipment ended up being purchased through Matlick Enterprises due to the SAFER grant the funded 11 additional Havasu firefighter/paramedics. That purchase, although less than $50,000 on its own, requires council approval because the city has spent a total of $83,717.97 with Matlick this fiscal year.
ISSUE: Ratify change orders for diesel exhaust extraction system
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council ratified two change orders to the contract with Barnes Electric to install diesel exhaust extraction systems in all six of Havasu’s fire stations. Both of the change orders deal with tailpipe adaptors needed to connect to the system. The City Council originally approved the contract for $232,498.44 and the change orders add a combined $31,461.53 to the cost. Havasu has received a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant of $285,200 for the project, with a city match of $28,520.
ISSUE: Ratify expenses for rebuild of High Service Pump #7
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council ratified $58,747.95 in expenses to rebuild High Service Pump #7 at Havasu’s water treatment plant. The city originally hired low bidder Phoenix Pumps for $26,746.66 to the work, but later noted that the pump would require more repairs than initially expected. The extra work pushed the full cost of the project above Havasu’s $50,000 threshold that requires council approval.
ISSUE: Approve up to $60,000 for rental and laundry service
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council approved up to $60,000 in spending with Unifirst for rental and laundry services for Havasu’s uniforms, floor mats, and towels. The expenses are expected to exceed the $50,000 threshold needed for council approval this year, but remain less then $60,000.
ISSUE: New contract for City Attorney Kelly Garry
Vote: Approved 4-2, Councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin cast the dissenting votes
What it means: The council approved a new contract with City Attorney Kelly Garry that includes an 11.5% raise ($21,160) up to a salary of $205,160. Unlike previous contracts, the new contract does not include an end date. It also makes Garry eligible for annual raises in line with Havasu’s pay structure for its other employees, if her salary is determined to be below the market average and other Havasu employees receive step increases too.
ISSUE: New contract for City Manager Jess Knudson
Vote: Approved 4-2, Councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin cast the dissenting votes
What it means: The council approved a new contract with City Manager Jess Knudson that includes an 11.5% raise ($22,425) up to a salary of $217,425. Unlike previous contracts, the new contract does not include an end date. It also makes Knudson eligible for annual raises in line with Havasu’s pay structure for its other employees, if his salary is determined to be below the market average and other Havasu employees receive step increases too.
ISSUE: New contract for City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli
Vote: Approved 5-1, Councilmembers Michele Lin cast the dissenting vote
What it means: The council approved a new contract with City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli that includes an 11.5% raise ($19,550) up to a salary of $189,550. The contract will expire on June 30, 2025. It makes Kalauli eligible for annual raises in line with Havasu’s pay structure for its other employees, if his salary is determined to be below the market average and other Havasu employees receive step increases too.
ISSUE: Land swap with American Legion
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council approved a land swap with American Legion Post 81 that will allow the veterans organization to expand its current facility at 181 Paseo Del Sol Avenue. The city will trade a 2,000 square foot parcel located immediately south of the American Legion building, with a 2,000 square foot parcel located immediately south of the city-owned parcel. The American Legion has promised to install a sidewalk and landscaping on its current parcel before the swap, to maintain the connection between the Paseo Del Sol parking lot and the Swap Meet parking lot that Havasu’s parcel currently provides.
ISSUE: Funding agreement with Go Lake Havasu
Vote: Approved 5-1, Councilmember Michele Lin cast the dissenting vote
What it means: The council extended its contract with Go Lake Havasu for tourism promotion, operation of a visitor center, and other related services. The new contract is nearly identical to Go Lake Havasu’s existing contract with the city in terms of payments, expectations and requirements – but the term of the contract has been extended through June 30, 2029. The organization will continue to receive $1.6 million for its services annually, in monthly payments.
ISSUE: Funding agreement with Partnership for Economic Development
Vote: Approved 4-2, Councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin cast the dissenting votes
What it means: The council extended its contract with the Partnership for Economic Development for economic development services aimed at diversifying the local economy, promoting workforce development, attracting new businesses, and helping existing businesses improve or expand. The new contract is nearly identical to the PED’s existing contract with the city in terms of payments, expectations, and requirements – but the contract has been extended through June 30, 2029. The PED will continue to be paid $500,000 annually, in quarterly payments, from Havasu for its services.
ISSUE: Lease with Havasu Community Health Foundation
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council has approved a new lease agreement with Havasu Community Health Foundation to use the city-owned building at 1980 N. Kiowa Blvd. for its food bank. The new lease will charge HCHF $550 per month in rent for the 2,200 square foot building, which works out to 25 center per square foot. The lease begins Aug. 1 2023 and expires on June 30, 2033. The new lease matches HCHF’s rent with fellow non-profit River Cities United Way’s 25 cent-per-square foot rent for the city-owned office attached to Fire Station No. 5.
ISSUE: Adopt 5-year Capital Improvement Plan
Vote: Approved 5-1, Councilmember Michele Lin cast the dissenting vote
What it means: The council voted to adopt the 5-year Capital Improvement Plan that lays out Havasu’s plans for major projects and purchases in the near future. The plan lays out a total of $161.9 million in spending over the next five fiscal years, including $50.7 million scheduled for Fiscal Year 2023-24 which begins on July 1. The CIP also identifies where the money to pay for each project will come from.
ISSUE: Adopt tentative budget
Vote: Approved 4-2, Councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin cast the dissenting votes
What it means: The council voted to adopt the tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 that lays out $228,632,955 in spending and $185,475,556 in projected revenue for the year, which begins on July 1. The council is scheduled to adopt the final budget during its June 27 meeting. The budget can still be adjusted between now and then, but state statute does not allow the city to increase its expenditure total in the final budget from the $228.6 million in the tentative budget.
ISSUE: General plan amendment, rezone/planned development for The Villages at Victoria Farms
Vote: Both approved 6-0
What it means: The council held a pair of public hearings to consider separate requests for the planned Villages at Victoria Farms manufactured housing development that has been in the works since 2021. During the first public hearing the council approved a request to change the land use designation in Havasu’s general plan from “Employment” to “High Density Residential” for the southern halves of 6600 and 6700 Chenoweth Drive – totaling 5 acres. In the second hearing, the council created a Manufactured Housing/Planned Development for the entire 44 acres of The Villages. The only exception granted by the planned development is to allow two end-to-end parking spaces for each housing unit, instead of two side-to-side spaces.
ISSUE: Rezone 2205 Victoria Farms Road for industrial
Vote: Tabled 5-1, Councilmember Nancy Campbell cast the dissenting vote
What it means: The council decided to table the rezone request until the proper at 2205 Victoria Farms road comes into compliance with city code, all violations have been cleared, and the property receives a statement from a civil engineer.
ISSUE: Intergovernmental agreement with Mohave County Flood Control District
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council approved an agreement with the Mohave County Flood Control District to receive $2,851,349 from the district for flood control purposes. The district receives tax money for planning, design, construction, and maintenance of flood control improvements, and distributed the money to various jurisdictions throughout Mohave County. The money will reimburse Havasu for installation and maintenance of drainage projects, the city’s wash maintenance program, and the cost of engineering services for drainage projects.
ISSUE: Construction contract for London Bridge Road project
Vote: Approved 5-0, Councilmember Nancy Campbell recused herself
What it means: The council has awarded the construction contract for the London Bridge Road Rehabilitation Project to Pioneer Earthmovers, which was the only company to submit a bid. The contract will pay the Havasu-based company $1,176,115 to complete the work on London Bridge Road.
ISSUE: Contracts for booster station improvements
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: In a pair of public hearings, the council separately approved contracts for the construction of Booster Station 5A Improvements to replace pumps, valves, piping, and other fixtures at one of Havasu’s water system’s booster stations. The station is located near Kiowa Avenue and Bison Boulevard. In the first hearing the council awarded low-bidder ASR Construction Group a $2,299,921 contract for construction of the improvements. In the next hearing the council approved a professional services agreement to NCS Engineers for construction management services for the project for $73,820.
