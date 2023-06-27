ISSUE: Approve contract with lobbyist
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council approved a new contract with Pivotal Policy Consulting for Arizona government relations, to continue to serve as Havasu’s lobbyist in Phoenix. Nick Simonetta, with Pivotal Policy Consulting, is currently the city’s lobbyist.
ISSUE: Approve price increase for vactor trailer and tank
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council ratified a price increase for the 2023 VX50-500 Vactor Trailer and Tank for Havasu’s water department from Sourcewell. Ratification was needed according to city code, because the price increase was larger than 5%. The council originally approved the purchase on May 9. City staff was recently notified that the unit would not be delivered until October 2023, but it had a larger VX50-800 that could be delivered by June 30. The larger model cost $108,846.83 – which is about $6,600 more and a roughly 6% increase in the overall price.
ISSUE: Liquor license for Havasu Riviera Marina
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council is recommending approval of Havasu Riviera Marina’s request for a Series #7 bear and wine bar liquor license at 2067 Havasu Riviera Parkway. Council’s recommendation will be sent to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses & Control, which will make a final decision on the application.
ISSUE: Appoint Board of Adjustment member
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council reappointed Robin Hill to serve as a regular member on the Board of Adjustments, with a term through June 30, 2026. There are still two open positions for regular members, and another two openings for alternate members on the board.
ISSUE: Appoint Parks and Recreation Board members
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council appointed Mercedes Kaiser and Jason Mitchell to serve as regular members to fill both of the openings on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Kaiser and Mitchell’s terms will run through June 30, 2026.
ISSUE: Appoint Planning and Zoning Commissioners
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council reappointed Suzannah Ballard to her seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission, with her new term running through June 30, 2026. The council also appointed JP Thornton to serve as an alternate commissioner with a term running through June 30, 2025.
ISSUE: Appoint Public Safety Personnel Retirement System member
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council appointed John Nuss to fill the open seat on the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Police and Fire Board. His term will run through June 30, 2027.
ISSUE: Introduce property tax rate
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council held its Truth in Taxation hearing, as required by Arizona Revised Statutes, on its plan to keep the property tax rate flat at $0.6718 per $100 of assessed value – which will increase the property tax levy to $6,355,025 for Fiscal Year 2023-24. That is a $359,283 increase over the levy in FY22-23, which includes $275,057 more due to increased values of existing properties and $84,226 attributed to new construction.
ISSUE: Adopt final budget
Vote: Approved 5-1, Councilmember Nancy Campbell voted no
What it means: Lake Havasu City has officially adopted its budget for FY23-24, which will take effect on July 1. The budget sets the city’s spending cap at $228,632,955 for the year, which Havasu cannot exceed without incurring significant financial penalties from the state.
ISSUE: Renew service agreement with HAVEN Family Resource Center
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council renewed its service agreement with HAVEN Family Resource Center for domestic violence response and victim assistance in partnership with the Lake Havasu City Police Department. The non-profit will be paid $100,000 each year for the length of the two-year agreement. HAVEN has been providing these services in Havasu since FY 2005-06.
ISSUE: Approve software support for Oracle Cloud
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council approved a statement of work with Camptra Technologies to provide technical assistance with human resources and enterprise resource planning in Oracle software. The 12-month agreement is not-to-exceed $242,520 in FY23-24. This will replace the preview support contract with Mythics.
ISSUE: Amend city code timing requirements for general plan, development amendments
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: In separate public hearings council approved changes Havasu's general plan and development code regarding requested major amendments. Amendments can now be requested year round (previously requests could only be made Jan. 1 through Feb. 15) and the City Council must hold a public hearing within 12 months of the proposal to make a decision on the request. The changes are meant to align Havasu’s city code with Arizona State Statute, which was changed in 2022.
ISSUE: Contract for designs of city fuel facilities
Vote: Approved 6-0
What it means: The council amended its engineering professional services agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group to pay an additional $259,515 for designs for two city fuel facilities. One of the fuel facilities for city vehicles would be placed in the Public Works Maintenance Facility on London Bridge Road, and the other on the city hall campus between the Police Department and Fire Station No. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.