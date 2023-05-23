ISSUE: Grant application for courthouse security
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council ratified the submission of a grant application to the Arizona Administrative Office of the Courts seeking $5,000 to purchase a magnetometer and hand wands for security at Havasu’s first municipal courthouse – which is currently under construction at 92 Acoma Blvd.
ISSUE: Grant application for criminal history data
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: As part of the consent agenda, the council ratified the submission of a grant for the National Criminal History Data Clean-up Program requesting $48,004 for the Lake Havasu City Municipal Court. If successful, the court would use the money to pay for overtime and supplies needed to improve reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System of a person who is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to mental health reasons.
ISSUE: Council employee evaluations
Vote: Approved 5-1-1. Councilmember Michele Lin voted no, and Councilmember Nancy Campbell abstained.
What it means: Prior to the regular meeting, the council met in executive session to conduct employee evaluations of the three city staff members that are employed directly by the council – City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli. The council then met in a public hearing during the regular meeting, where they voted to give all three employees a “favorable” review and directed staff to “draft employment contracts as discussed in executive session.” The contracts are expected to come back for a final action at the June 13 council meeting.
ISSUE: Dissolve McCulloch Median Improvement District
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: The council officially voted to dissolve Improvement District No. 4 – also known as the McCulloch Median Improvement District. The district was created by the city in 1987 and in recent years has raised a little more than $60,000 per year through a secondary property tax assessment of 0.5040 on owners of property within the boundaries of the district in Havasu’s downtown area from Smoketree to Lake Havasu Avenue. That money has been used to pay for maintenance and upkeep of the McCulloch Median, with a significant amount of the money used to maintain Wheeler Park. The council’s preliminary budget for next year would see the city take over the maintenance costs itself.
ISSUE: Dissolve McCulloch Streetscape Improvement District
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: The council officially dissolved the McCulloch Streetscape Improvement District in the downtown between Acoma and Smoketree. The district was created in 2000 to make improvements to the Main Street area of downtown – including street improvements, concrete sidewalks, landscaping, irrigation systems, street benches, trash cans, lighting and more. All of the improvements have been completed, and all of the assessments and bonds are paid off. Prior to being dissolved, the district had been inactive for more than five years with no secondary tax assessments on property owners in the district.
ISSUE: Furniture for the courthouse
Vote: Approved 6-1, Councilmember Michele Lin cast the dissenting vote
What it means: The council has purchased a long list of furniture items and office products from Goodman’s Interior Solutions for $659,815.98, which includes the cost of delivery and services. The items will be used to furnish all of the rooms in the planned new municipal courthouse.
ISSUE: River Cities United Way Lease
Vote: Approved 5-1, Councilmember Nancy Campbell voted no, Councilmember Michele Lin recused herself.
What it means: The council approved a new lease agreement with River Cities United for the office space attached to Fire Station No. 5 on Lake Havasu Avenue. The new lease will increase the monthly rent for the 2,050 square feet of office space from $461.09 to $512.50 and will run through June 30, 2026.
ISSUE: Purchase fleet management software
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: The council approved a service level agreement with Ron Turley Associates for use of its platinum tier fleet management software over the next five years for a total price of $122,931. The software is expected to allow more precise tracking of the city’s vehicles, including the cost to operate and maintain each vehicle.
