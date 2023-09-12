ISSUE: Planned development rezone
Vote: 7-0
What it means: Approval of a planned development rezone is the next step in allowing expansion of the Hilltop Community Church located at 3190 N. McCulloch Blvd. The expansion would include four new accessory buildings ranging in height from 16 to 25 feet.
ISSUE: Parking code changes
Vote: 7-0
What it means: A proposed amendment to the city code on parking would change the minimum number of off-street parking spaces for multifamily dwellings and require that when calculating parking spaces for any use, any fractions will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.
ISSUE: Preservation resolution
Vote: 7-0
What it means: The resolution supports the preservation and enhancement of public recreational use and access to the shoreline of Lake Havasu. The city also discussed a map showing who owns what land on the Island.
