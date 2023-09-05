ISSUE: Voter accuracy review
Vote: 5-0
What it means: The county will accept $48,894.85 from the Arizona State Treasurer to review the accuracy of voter registration rolls and fund a new website.
ISSUE: Animal shelter donations
Vote: 5-0
What it means: The county will accept $260 in monetary donations and $46 in non-monetary donations for the Mohave County Animal Shelter.
ISSUE: Hiring freeze exemptions
Vote: 5-0
What it means: Amid county hiring freezes, several approved exceptions will allow essential positions to be filled. Jobs include animal shelter workers, attorneys, voting registration specialists, and public safety personnel.
ISSUE: Letter of support for Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Vote: 5-0
What it means: Chairman Travis Lingenfelter will sign a letter supporting the superintendent of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area as they apply to the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund roadway construction on Willow Beach Road. The support will be at no cost to the county.
