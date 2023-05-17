ISSUE: Extend YardCity’s conditional use permit
Vote: Approved 7-0
What it means: The commission has agreed to extend the conditional use permit for the property on Main Street known as YardCity for one more year. The property hosts First Fridays, and several other smaller-scale events on an otherwise undeveloped property a few hundred feet west of Querio Drive on McCulloch Boulevard. The permit will allow the lot to continue to be used for this purpose without requiring improvements to the parking lot to bring it into compliance with the parking-in-common masterplan for that area. YardCity is expected to close once the new park known as the downtown catalyst project is completed nearby, with construction expected to start next fiscal year.
ISSUE: Text amendments to city code
Vote: Recommend approval 7-0
What it means: The commission is recommending housekeeping changes to Havasu’s general plan and its development code, to bring Havasu’s processes in line with changes to Arizona State Statute made during the 2022 legislative session. Currently a request for a general plan amendment must be submitted to the city between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15, and the request must be processed by Oct. 1. If approved, the changes would allow general plan amendment requests to be submitted any time, and the city would be required to present it at a public hearing within 12 months of the filing. The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make the final decision on the changes during a future meeting.
