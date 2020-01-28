Tickets are available to see Gov. Doug Ducey during his Lake Havasu City visit on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Ducey is scheduled to give his state of the state address during the event organized by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce.
It’s Ducey’s first visit to Lake Havasu City since delivering a similar address last year. Mayor Cal Sheehy also is scheduled to speak at the event.
Tickets are $25 in advance for Chamber members, and $30 for general admission. Doors open at 7:45 a.m., with breakfast served at 8:15. The program begins at 8:30. The event will be held at the London Bridge Resort’s convention center. Reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Chamber at 928-855-4115, or by going online to HavasuChamber.com.
