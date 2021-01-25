Havasu Regional Medical Center recently announced the addition of neurologist Yanny Phillips, to its medical staff.
“Havasu Regional Medical Center has a strong neurology and internal medicine program,” said Dr. Phillips. “Joining this medical staff strengthens high-quality care locally so patients can stay close to their family and friends in Mohave County for treatment.”
Dr. Phillips specializes in general neurological disorders, epilepsy and headache and facial pain. She can help patients with neurological needs related to epilepsy, seizures, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, dementia, multiple sclerosis, and migraines.
Dr. Phillips completed her medical degree at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan and went on to complete her neurophysiology-epilepsy fellowship at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan.
Dr. Phillips office is located in the HRMC Medical Office building at 1851 Mesquite Avenue, Suite 106 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 928-854-1242.
