The Havasu Regional Medical Center donated $25,000 to ASU Havasu to help create a new scholarship for its nursing students.
Havasu Hospital CEO Mike Patterson says that the hospital is proud to partner with ASU Havasu and develop the Havasu Regional Medical Center Nursing Scholarship.
“This endeavor allows students to remove some financial barriers and provide the ability to focus on reaching their educational and career goals, creating a straight path to success,” Patterson said.
This is the first semester that ASU Havasu will be offering a program for students to receive their Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. The program is already full for the year with 32 students signed up.
Patterson added that HRMC is dedicated to working with those in the community like ASU Havasu to help address issues like worker shortages.
“Havasu Regional Medical Center continues to invest and work with our community partners to find innovative solutions that bring more nursing professionals to Mohave County,” Patterson said. “We are grateful to work with the ASU at Lake Havasu to deliver on our mission of Making Communities Healthier and most importantly, strengthening our healthcare workforce in Lake Havasu City.”
According to ASU Havasu’s Community Outreach Specialist, Kim Krueger, ASU has raised over $80,000 for the new school year.
