Havasu Regional Medical Center stands ready in the event the coronavirus shows up in the Lake Havasu City area.
“We want to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus (COVID-19),” said Jeni Coke, the hospital’s marketing director.
She noted that prospective patients do not call ahead before visiting the ER if they suspect they many have the coronavirus.
“We do not need patients to call ahead at this point in time,” Coke said in an email. “Our standard operating protocols, which are effective year-round, help ensure the health and well-being of everyone who enters our hospital.”
Some hospital officials across the nation have refashioned their facilities to treat suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients. HRMC has not yet taken that step. It has, however, made some changes. Coke said the hospital has updated its flow process for patients with signs and symptoms of respiratory illness who seek treatment at HRMC. It has plans in place if the coronavirus becomes more prevalent in our area.
Along with proactive planning, she said HRMC is carefully monitoring the coronavirus situation and closely following guidance from the Mohave County and Arizona health departments as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Consistent with CDC guidelines, Coke said patients are screened based on their recent travel history and symptoms. Also, HRMC has personal protective equipment available, including face masks and eye protection, for example. Hand hygiene products are easily accessible throughout the facility.
As for people visiting patients who have been admitted to HRMC for a variety of reasons, seasonal protocols remain in place.
“As during all flu season, we do not allow any visitors under the age of 12 in patient rooms. We have plans in place for further visitor restrictions if the virus becomes more prevalent in our area,” Coke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.