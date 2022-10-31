Havasu Regional Medical Center.

Havasu Regional Medical Center.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Havasu Regional Medical Center is searching for new ways to continue to care for its patients even after they have been discharged.

The hospital on Thursday will host its first support group session since the pandemic in the HRMC Learning Center from 5 to 6 p.m. The CV group is for patients dealing with heart and lung issues, but HRMC cardiovascular service line director, Marylou Jones, says that anyone is welcome to attend these peer-driven support group sessions.

