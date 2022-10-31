Havasu Regional Medical Center is searching for new ways to continue to care for its patients even after they have been discharged.
The hospital on Thursday will host its first support group session since the pandemic in the HRMC Learning Center from 5 to 6 p.m. The CV group is for patients dealing with heart and lung issues, but HRMC cardiovascular service line director, Marylou Jones, says that anyone is welcome to attend these peer-driven support group sessions.
HRMC has had patient support groups in the past, Jones says, and the idea for the CV group has been in the works for the past two years. Covid forced the brakes on the group, but now Jones says the hospital is ready to fully jump into a program that can help it expand the ways it offers care for its patients.
“We found it is most beneficial if patients met with patients,” Jones said. “…patients who have had a heart attack in the past would come forward and it was actually comforting to the other patients and people in these groups.”
Cardiac Rehab nurse Terry Lahey says these types of groups and programs help patients going through frightening medical episodes feel less like there are the only ones going through this situation
“They’re thinking they are the only ones that are feeling this, so like anything in life it is the people who walked in the same shoes are sometimes better help,” Lahey said.
Jones and Lahey say this group is just as much for the families as it is for patients itself.
“A lot of times there is a big burnout with caregiving and they need to understand too that other people have been through it,” Lahey said.
Another group Jones says she wants to include in the group session is HRMC staff themselves. Not only can doctors and nurses pass on their practical knowledge to patients during the session, but they also benefit from seeing the people they treated, Jones said.
“We are going to involve the staff and they like to see the success stories too,” Jones explained. “They like to see that the patient made it home and they’re doing great. It helps their morale as well.”
As the program continues Jones says the hospital will look for attendee feedback about what types of topics they want to hear about and discuss.
“We will be asking them what do you want to learn about,” Jones said.
The CV groups first session this Thursday will feature HRMC Chef, Trula Hepner, who will walk attendees through the preparation for heart smart holiday meals.
