Havasu Regional Medical Center is taking steps resume some elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that were previously rescheduled amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Delaying procedures was intended to help preserve critical hospital resources in the event of a surge of covid-19 patients in the community.
According to the hospital’s announcement, current projections indicate a lower than expected volume of covid-19 in the region, placing less strain on healthcare resources.
“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs,” said Mike Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of HRMC. “As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against covid-19, and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and employees.”
HRMC will continue to screen and mask all who enter the facility. It will also allow one support person 16 and older to assist a patient in the hospital. All non-patients must provide and wear their own mask while in the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.