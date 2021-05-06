The Hualapai Mountain Resort will reopen in a matter of days as fire crews have the nearby Flag Fire nearly contained, according to Mohave County officials. The Flag Fire was 88 percent contained as of Wednesday and local Bureau of Land Management fire crews are patrolling the blaz and dealing with trouble spots such as smoldering logs and stump holes. The community of Pine Lake, which was evacuated when the fire started on April 25, has reopened.
Hualapai Mountain Road remains closed to non-residents, but county officials say they’re waiting for word from the BLM about when the road can reopen. Meanwhile, Mohave County Parks has developed a phased reopening plan for the park to allow for assessment and removal of remaining hazards.
The Flag Fire started between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground, about 11 miles south of Kingman. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but fire officials have said they do not believe it was caused by any natural occurrences.
