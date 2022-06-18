Hualapai Mountain Park, in the Kingman area, closed its hiking trails beginning Friday, following warnings of high fire danger throughout the region.
According to county parks officials, the decision came upon recommendations from local and federal wildfire response experts on present fire danger and dry conditions. Ongoing active wildfires in Arizona have strained firefighting and rescue resources throughout the region, which would otherwise be essential in remote incidents in the upper area of the Hualapai Mountains, county officials said this week.
The National Weather Service announced a red flag warning throughout Mohave County earlier this week, predicting high winds, extreme heat and dry conditions that may elevate the risk of wildfires to extremes throughout Northern Arizona.
According to the Mohave County Parks Department, the health and safety of park patrons remains paramount to the parks’ operations.
Parks officials say that nature walk trails at Hualapai Mountain Park will be exempt from this weekend’s closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.