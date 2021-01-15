A 62-year-old television transmission tower could see new use with a proposed agreement on the Hualapai Indian Reservation.
Next week, the tribe will be seeking permission from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to install Internet communications equipment on its tower, which was constructed in 1958. The proposed modifications to the tower will provide greater internet access to tribal members in the city of Peach Springs, with approval from the county’s TV Improvement District.
The tower is one of almost two dozen repeater towers positioned throughout Mohave County. Since 1983, the system has been used by the Mohave County TV Improvement District to provide television reception that would otherwise be unavailable in mountainous regions such as Mohave County. It is the only taxpayer-funded program of its kind in the U.S.
“I don’t believe they have much (Internet) service on the Hualapai reservation,” said Mohave County Manager Sam Elters. “And it’s been inadequate for them during the pandemic, with the need for virtual teaching and virtual learning. They’ve asked to be able to install their own equipment to beef up their Internet capability.”
If the county approves use of the tower for the tribe’s Internet infrastructure, in Peach Springs, the tribe would be expected to secure any necessary permits required for installation and any later improvements. Tribal employees would have access to the equipment through a single access key to maintain, replace and upgrade its own equipment. Under the agreement, the tribe will be solely responsible for the upkeep of its equipment.
“We see no concern over the agreement,” Elters said. “We’ve always tried to be good neighbors to the tribe, and this is an opportunity for us to do just that.”
As the Hualapai Indian Tribe seeks to improve its own Internet infrastructure, Elters says the county is working with Internet service providers and state officials to improve online bandwidth for the rest of the county.
“There are areas of Mohave County that have slow Internet or no Internet at all,” Elters said. “But Mohave County isn’t unique in that regard. There’s a lot of effort underway to expand our bandwidth needs, but in the case of (the Hualapai agreement), it has nothing to do with us except allowing them to expand their own capacity.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly approve the agreement at its meeting Monday in Kingman.
