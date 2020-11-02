Repairs to the railing on the London Bridge will begin on Thursday and are expected to last for about four to six weeks.
Three sections of the nearly 200-year old bridge were destroyed about four months ago when a drunk driver allegedly crossed over the center line on the London Bridge and sideswiped an off road vehicle before running into and dislodging the granite railing on the north side of the bridge. Prescott-based Technology Construction was hired to handle the repairs to the world’s largest antique.
Repair work will begin on Thursday and will take place from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. While construction is ongoing, the westbound lane on the bridge will be closed. Traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes, with one lane open in each direction.
This will be the fourth time the London Bridge has needed repairs after a car ran into its railing since the bridge was relocated to Havasu in 1967. Technology Construction was also hired to complete the repairs after the most recent collision in 2014.
The current repairs will cost a total of $235,000 but Lake Havasu City is only responsible for the $1,000 deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.