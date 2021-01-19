GOLDEN VALLEY -- Human remains found: A Mohave County resident discovered human remains in the Golden Valley desert Sunday afternoon.
The remains were found in a remote area of North Dewey Road and West Agua Fria Drive. Investigation into the body remained ongoing as of Tuesday morning, and further information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or call the sheriff’s office’s toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.
