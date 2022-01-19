Police are investigating a possibly suspicious death this week, after human remains were found Sunday in a desert area near Kingman.
The remains were found by hikers Sunday afternoon in a hilly area near Kingman known as Monolith Garden. The remains were found about a quarter-mile from any improved trail in the area. The hikers contacted authorities, and led investigators to the site of the remains.
According to the Kingman Police Department, the remains had been exposed to the elements for a significant amount of time. The victim’s death is now being treated as suspicious, according to Kingman police officials.
Police are now working with the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, as well as area law enforcement agencies and missing person databases to identify the victim; and to determine a cause of death.
The remains are not believed to be related to any missing person reported in Kingman within the past year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.