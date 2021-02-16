Mohave County officials have identified skeletal remains found in the area of Topock almost two years ago.
The skeletal remains, found in Topock on May 1, 2019, have been identified as those of Nancy Hartz. Hartz had been reported missing in July 2015 by family members, and investigators say she was last seen with Lake Havasu City resident Robert L. Camochan.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, medical examiners last week determined that Hartz had been shot, and her body abandoned in the desert. Camochan was determined to be a suspect in Hartz’ death.
Investigators say Camochan was arrested in April 2016 on felony counts including fraud, theft and forgery. He was convicted, and sentenced to 16 years in prison. Although Camochan was determined to be a suspect in Hartz’ disappearance, he was never charged, as her body had not yet been found.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Camochan died in prison on Sept. 17, 2020.
The last name should be Carnochan, SMH
