The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that human remains were found in an area north of Dolan Springs. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. about the remains. An autopsy will be performed by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identity and cause of death will be determined by the autopsy. Dolan Springs is located along U.S. Highway 93., about 35 miles north of Kingman.
