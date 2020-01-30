After more than 15 months of investigation, two sets of human remains have been identified by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
The remains were found in the Mohave County Desert near Virgin River Gorge, in the Arizona Strip, in October 2018. One of the victims, Susan M. McFalls, 62, of Littlefield, was identified early in the investigation by medical records. This week, DNA analysis confirmed the identity of the second victim as Jerry D. McFalls, 62, also of Littlefield.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victims’ next of kin have been notified, and investigation in the case remains ongoing.
