GOLDEN VALLEY— Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives, with the assistance of Othram Inc., have positively identified human remains located in a wash near Pioneer Drive and Laguna Road in Golden Valley in October 2021. The remains belong to Christopher Canning, 60, of Golden Valley.
According to an MCSO news release, by using advanced DNA testing and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing, Othram Inc. was able to identify the remains. Canning was reported missing by a family member on May 15, 2021. The remains were located by a citizen on Oct. 10, 2021 in a remote desert area and were transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, who was unable to positively identify the victim.
On March 20, 2023, detectives with MCSO’s Special Investigations Unit contacted Othram Inc. and requested their assistance. A sample from the remains was submitted to them to conduct a genetic genealogy investigation, resulting in the positive identification of Canning on July 31, 2023.
Due to the state of the remains when they were located, an official cause of death was not able to be determined, however foul play is not suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.