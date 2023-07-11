Almost four years ago, 30-year-old Golden Valley resident Jordan V. Carvalho disappeared. But even though his remains were positively identified last week by Mohave County investigators, mystery still surrounds circumstances of his death.
On Sept. 12, witnesses reportedly discovered a human skull in a Golden Valley wash. According to investigators at that time, the skull may have washed up in the area after recent flooding. The identity of the deceased remained unknown until July 7, when DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing were used to positively identify Carvalho as the victim.
