A human skull was found in the desert near Golden Valley on Sunday by a hiker.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a hiker found the skull Saturday morning and contacted authorities. Deputies arrived at the location and began their investigation, ultimately finding several other human bones in the vicinity.
The remains were transported to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, where efforts will be made to determine the victim’s cause of death.
Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Tuesday.
