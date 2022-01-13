An expert is coming to Lake Havasu City next week with the goal of educating adults and students alike about the dangers of human trafficking.
Opal Singleton Hendershot, a human trafficking expert, will be speaking at the Telesis Preparatory Academy gym, located at 2598 Starlite Lane, on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. She will also be making age-appropriate presentations to Telesis students in sixth through 12th grade next Friday.
Hendershot is the CEO of Million Kids, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting kids from predators. She’s also the author of “Seduced: The Grooming of America’s Teenagers” and regularly appears on television and radio shows across the nation.
The event is free to attend. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.