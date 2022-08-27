Western Arizona Humane Society

Western Arizona Humane Society Events Coordinator Brandi Engler entertains River, a dog who has remained at the organization’s Lake Havasu City animal shelter for the past two years. River is one of possibly hundreds of animals eligible for free adoption from the shelter this weekend.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Every dog (and cat) has its day - and according to Western Arizona Humane Society officials, that day is today. Until 4 p.m., all adoptions of cats and dogs older than one year will be free.

The organization began its “Clear Up the Shelter” event Friday, which will continue until today at 4 p.m. The event will be sponsored by Fox 10 Phoenix and Hills Science Diet, with new owners required to pay only a $14 licensing fee for each animal, or $12 for seniors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.