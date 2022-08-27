Every dog (and cat) has its day - and according to Western Arizona Humane Society officials, that day is today. Until 4 p.m., all adoptions of cats and dogs older than one year will be free.
The organization began its “Clear Up the Shelter” event Friday, which will continue until today at 4 p.m. The event will be sponsored by Fox 10 Phoenix and Hills Science Diet, with new owners required to pay only a $14 licensing fee for each animal, or $12 for seniors.
“We are totally overcrowded,” said Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore this week. “Puppies have been dumped all over the place, and older dogs are being turned in by their owners. We’ve had to double up our kennels to make room for them.”
As to the reason for the shelter’s influx of animals, Gillmore said she believed Havasu’s housing market may have played a role.
“A lot of landlords are selling their properties this year,” Gillmore said. “Their tenants have had to move out, and couldn’t keep their pets. We’ve received a few rabbits and guinea pigs as well … we’ve had families at the front of the shelter, crying, as they have to give their animals away.”
According to Gillmore, the cost of adoptions is typically $155, and a $69 cost to Havasu seniors. Those costs will be waived this weekend - with the exception of puppies. Puppy adoptions will remain $200.
The Humane Society attempted a similar event in December, in an attempt to clear the shelter’s kennels through sponsored adoptions. That event was unsuccessful, according to Humane Society Events Coordinator Brandi Engler, and this time the adoptions themselves will not be sponsored.
“We will lose money, but in the end we’ll save a lot of these animals’ lives, and get them into good homes,” Gillmore said. “Some of our dogs have been here a long time.”
And according to Gillmore, Humane Society veterinarians have worked tirelessly to prepare as many of the shelter’s charges as possible for adoption this weekend, with spay/neuter procedures, and microchipping provided to each animal.
“This time we’re going to be doing live video, and getting more people involved,” Gillmore said.
The event will take place at the Western Arizona Humane Society’s animal shelter on 2610 Sweetwater Avenue, and at PetSmart in the Shops at Lake Havasu.
