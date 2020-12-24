TODAY’S NEWS-HERALD
The Western Arizona Humane Society is closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post written by the organization on Thursday morning.
“We have been very fortunate on our employees staying safe,” the post read, “but sad to say that some employees have come down with covid.”
The shelter will be open Monday for “only lost and found pets and impounded animals that need to go back home,” according to the notice.
WAHS is located at 2610 Sweetwater Avenue.
