Patty Gillmore and shelter dog

Western Arizona Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore enjoys some shade with a few of the animal shelter’s charges. A misting system, swamp coolers and shade screens keep the shelter’s kennels at a comfortable temperature.

 Brandon Messick/News-Herald photo

Western Arizona Humane Society officials said this week that employees and volunteers have endured profanity and threats from Lake Havasu City residents over the cost of retrieving escaped or unlicensed animals that have been impounded at the organization’s animal shelter.

When an animal escapes its home, or is otherwise found to be wandering at large, Gillmore says Havasu animal control officers will often attempt to identify the animal and return it to its owner - but that’s only possible if the animal is collared, licensed, and possibly tagged with the owner’s contact information. In the best case scenario, pets are reunited with their owners in short order. In many cases, however, Animal control officers are required to impound animals at the Western Arizona Humane Society’s animal shelter.

Your Welcome

People are pathetic. Blaming others for personal negligence. Start being responsible and take accountability for your personal outcomes!

