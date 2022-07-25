Western Arizona Humane Society officials said this week that employees and volunteers have endured profanity and threats from Lake Havasu City residents over the cost of retrieving escaped or unlicensed animals that have been impounded at the organization’s animal shelter.
When an animal escapes its home, or is otherwise found to be wandering at large, Gillmore says Havasu animal control officers will often attempt to identify the animal and return it to its owner - but that’s only possible if the animal is collared, licensed, and possibly tagged with the owner’s contact information. In the best case scenario, pets are reunited with their owners in short order. In many cases, however, Animal control officers are required to impound animals at the Western Arizona Humane Society’s animal shelter.
“When an animal gets out, it’s not our fault,” Gillmore said. “The police department brings those animals to the shelter, usually dogs, and they’re placed in our kennelling area. Then, our staff do their intake procedure on the animals.”
Animals are provided with cool spaces, fresh water and bedding at the facility. All animals are checked for injury at the facility, and employees attempt to scan those animals for microchip identification. If the animal is microchipped, humane society officials will contact its owner immediately, Gillmore said.
“Members of the public have three days to get their animal,” Gillmore said. “If we can identify its owner, we’ll call them immediately.”
If an animal’s owner cannot be identified or contacted, and the animal’s vaccination history can’t be ascertained, humane society officials are required by law to license and vaccinate the animal at the facility - for which the owner may ultimately be charged.
“We can’t release these animals without rabies shots or a license,” Gillmore said. “That is the law.”
And according to Gillmore, the owners of lost or impounded pets haven’t been happy with the fees. The Humane Society is required to collect a $25 impound fee, plus $25 per day that the animal is boarded. If the animal has not been spayed or neutered, owners must pay an additional $50 for those services. Distemper, bordatella and rabies vaccines will cost $50 more; while licensing for the animal will cost $19 if the animal is spayed or neutered, and $37 if not.
Only the cost of spay, neuter and vaccination services go toward the shelter, Gillmore says. The rest is paid to Lake Havasu City.
“I’ve had to call the police department three times in the past month,” Gillmore said this week. “I don’t want to call the police on people for threatening my employees. We offer vaccination clinics, veterinary clinics, we’re open six days per week so people can get their pets licensed … there’s no excuse. We’re the ones who are looking after these animals, and I’m not going to put up with my employees being threatened.”
People are pathetic. Blaming others for personal negligence. Start being responsible and take accountability for your personal outcomes!
