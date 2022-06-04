The Western Arizona Humane Society’s annual Top Hats & Tails fundraising event returned Friday evening, with record attendance from hundreds of the organization’s local supporters.
According to Patty Gillmore, the organization’s executive director, the event hosted more people than in any year previous, with about $40,000 raised toward the humane society in ticket sales alone at the London Bridge Convention Center.
“We broke all of our records,” Gillmore said at the event. “We could not do this without the support of the Havasu community. They truly love animals, and I’m so grateful that I get to continue leading this organization. I’m proud to be a part of it.”
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but returned in October with renewed enthusiasm from supporters in Lake Havasu City. And on Friday, Gillmore announced a new addition to the humane society’s fundraising activities.
“We’re going to start a new program - a whole new fund for special needs animals and their medical requirements,” Gillmore said. “(London Bridge Resort owner) Tom Flatley has already donated $10,000 to that fund. We’re going to keep it financed, and keep it going. If animals are badly mistreated, and need help, we’ll have the money to help them.”
According to Gillmore, the Western Arizona Humane Society’s animal shelter works closely with the organization’s veterinary clinic to care for mistreated or otherwise injured animals in its care, and the animal shelter maintains a 98% live release rate for its charges.
