Kennels at the Western Arizona Humane Society could be empty by next month, if everything goes according to plan.
For Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore, empty cages and kennels at the shelter may be ideal - because it will mean one more shelter animal in the arms of a new owner. To make that happen, Gillmore will work with Nevada-based Jordan’s Way Foundation, as the pet-friendly nonprofit organization embarks on a 50-state tour to raise funds for humane societies nationwide.
According to Gillmore, Jordan’s Way will host a live fundraiser Tuesday at the Humane Society’s 2610 Sweetwater Ave. location, with all adoptions at the event sponsored by local nonprofit organizations. Gillmore says the only requirement is that new pet owners pay the $19 fee to license rescue animals before leaving.
“We’re overcrowded, and we want to make as many adoptions as possible,” Gillmore said. “I want to see as many animals exiting the building as possible Tuesday evening.”
Gillmore says that puppies, which are always in high demand for the animal shelter, will not be sponsored during the event. With that exception aside, Gillmore says the shelter has about 50 dogs and about 40 cats who are eligible for adoption at the event.
And throughout the event, Jordan’s Way volunteers will raise donations for the Humane Society. Donations will also be accepted through the event’s Facebook page at “Jordan’s Way Fundraiser for Western Arizona Humane Society.”
“I think it’s fantastic,” Gillmore said. “Jordan’s way started because its founder was a business owner who adopted a shelter animal of his own. He saved its life, and that changed his own life. Animals really can change your life … anybody reading this knows exactly what I’m talking about.”
The event will include refreshments and an appearance by Santa Claus at the Humane Society’s Sweetwater Avenue location from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The facility will open for regular business at 2 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the event.
